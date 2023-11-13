On November 10th, 2023, our beloved mother, Frances Serge Eakin, died at her home at the age of 99 years old.

Frances was born on June 1, 1924 in Gordontown, Pennsylvania to Italian immigrants, Antonio (Sergi) Serge from Plati, Italy and Julia (Giulia) Barreca Serge from Terranova, Italy.

After living in various locations as a child, the family settled in Franklin.

Frances graduated from Franklin High School in 1942.

During the World War II, Frances worked at the CPT from 1942 to 1946.

She worked on a machine making parts for airplanes.

She got fifty cents an hour and additional money for piecework.

After the war ended, the men came home and she lost her job.

She would later worked at the Rose Garden in Franklin.

This is where she met Jack Lindbergh (Lindy) Eakin.

Frances and Lindy were married on December 3, 1955 in Chicago.

After the birth of their three children in Chicago, the family moved back to Pennsylvania in 1959.

Frances and Lindy owned and worked at the family business called Lindy’s.

Frances and Lindy became snowbirds in 1990 and they would go to their house in Florida every winter until Lindy’s death in 2012.

Frances’ mind was very sharp and she was up on the current events that were happening in our country.

In addition Frances loved to read.

She would read two books at once, one while in the living room and another while in her bedroom.

Frances enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with her family and going to the casino.

Frances was of the Catholic faith.

Frances is survived by her three children: Gina (Charlie) Staab, Jack Eakin and Teresa Eakin, all of Franklin.

Frances was proceeded in death by her husband, Lindy, in 2012, her brother, Pat Serge, in 2014, her father in 1970 and her mother on November 10, 2006.

Both Frances and her mother died on the same day 17 years apart and both were 99 years old.

Frances was 82 years old when her mother died.

We three kids wished we had more time as our mom did with her mother in being in our 80’s and not in our 60’s when she died.

The family of Frances wanted to give a special thank you to Hannah from VNA who would lighten up mom’s day with her visits and Holly from Hospice along with the other Hospice members who cared for our mother.

At Frances’ request, there will be no viewing or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorial donations in Frances’ name can be made to the Franklin Library, 421 12th St., Franklin, Pa 16323 or to the Venango County VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, Pa 16323.

On line condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGutherie.com.

