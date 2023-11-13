Kristina “Tina” Cherry, 60, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning November 10, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie shocking all who loved her.

Tina was born on August 15, 1963 in Oil City, PA, a daughter of Gordon “Skip” Cook and Charlotte Mallory Cook.

She was married to William Cherry on July 20, 1985 at the Full Gospel Church in Pleasantville.

Tina was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1981.

Tina was currently employed at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

She had also been previously employed at Walmart in Titusville.

Tina spent a lot of her time at Camp Wilhelm Campgrounds, where she had many joyful adventures with lifelong friends she acquired there.

She enjoyed fishing, and doing crafts but overall family was her whole life and she loved each of them completely.

She truly cherished making memories with her grandkids.

She felt so blessed.

But really, all who knew her where the ones being blessed.

She had such a bright and energetic personality and always sacrificed her needs for the good of others.

Desperately missing her are her parents of Pleasantville; her husband of Pleasantville; two children, Kayla Riley and husband Brenden, and Travis “T.J.” Cherry and companion Chaliece Armstrong, all of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Adyson, Adriana, and Aleah Cherry, and Andrew and Natalie Riley; a brother, Christopher Cook and wife Julie, and a sister, Krishell Carter, all of Pleasantville; and several nieces and nephews.

No public visitation will be observed.

A private service will be held for the family.

A celebration of Tina’s life will be announced in the future.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

