Nancy J. Ashbaugh Trill, 86, of Parker, passed away early Saturday morning (11-11-23) at Sugarcreek Rest Center at Worthington following an illness.

Born in Richland Twp., Clarion Co., Pa on March 19, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. And Mary Elizabeth Master Ashbaugh.

She was married to Robert C. Trill, Jr. who survives.

Nancy was employed for over twenty-five years as a teacher’s aide and also as an office worker at the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District.

She was protestant by faith.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter and husband Crystale (James “Chip”) Leavy of Greenbriar, TN, and two sons and wives Robert “Mike” (Cindy) Trill of Butler and Edward A. (Tracy) Trill of Johnson City, NY; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother Gary (Peggy) Ashbaugh of Tampa, FL and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Ronald Ashbaugh.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday with Rev. Dan Myers officiating.

Burial will follow at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.