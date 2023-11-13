Paul M. Gabreski, 72, of Oil City, PA, passed away Nov. 11, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center in Shippenville.

Born April 6, 1951 in South Bend, IN, he was the son of the late Max P. & Eileen Schossler Gabreski.

Paul was a 1969 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

He was employed at Penndot, where he was a heavy equipment operator for many years, and had been on the paint crew before retiring.

Paul enjoyed working around the house, keeping the lawn mowed and taking care of his mother.

In younger years, he enjoyed playing the guitar and had played the trombone during high school and had been a member of the school choir.

Paul was a member of St. Joseph Church.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: James Gabreski of Oil City, Caroline Medley of Oregon House, CA, Bridget Zolman of VA, Brian Gabreski of South Hampton, PA, John Gabreski & his wife Carla of Gettysburg, PA, Blasé Gabreski & his wife Sheila of Coudersport, PA, Dr. Ralph Gabreski of Carlton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5:00-8:0 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday in St. Joseph Church.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Improvement Fund.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.