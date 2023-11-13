Ronald L. Fleming, age 88, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 11, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 19, 1935 in Foxburg, he was a son of the late John and Myrtle Stalker Fleming and was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served during the Korean Conflict.

Ron married the former Sandra J. Murray on May 15, 1959 and she survives.

He retired from Pennzoil in Reno and loved his yard work.

Ron was a member of the Foxburg Methodist Church and attended the Knox United Methodist Church.

He was also a member of the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; two children: Rona Zerbe and her husband, Alan, of Knox and David Fleming and his wife, Christi, of Grand Forks, North Dakota; five grandchildren: Noel, Kayla, Anthony, Kasey and Spencer, and four great grandchildren; Eliza, Barrett, Robert and Coleman.

Ron is also survived by a brother, Charles Fleming and his wife, Judy, of Foxburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John, Harry, Gene, Jim and Norma.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Military honors will be accorded at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the Knox United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ronald L. Fleming to Wreaths Across America, c/o Romaine McGinnis, 755 Pine Terrace Road, Lot 15, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences may be sent to Ron’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.