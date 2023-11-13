SPONSORED: Hopper Corp Has an Immediate Opening for a Screen Printing & Vinyl Graphics Specialist
DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – Hopper Corp has an immediate opening for a screen printing specialist.
Open Position: Screen Printing Specialist
About Hopper Corporation: Hopper Corporation is a leader in custom print solutions, providing top-tier screen printing and vinyl graphic services to a diverse clientele. As we expand our operations, we’re looking for a dynamic, skilled individual to join our team. If you’re passionate about quality craftsmanship and innovative design, we encourage you to apply.
Job Summary: They are looking for a dedicated Screen Printer to join their energetic team. This role will focus primarily on screen printing operations with opportunities to assist in digital garment printing, vinyl graphics, and sign production as part of our cross-functional team.
Primary Role: Apparel Printing
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead the screen printing and digital apparel printing process from start to finish, including setup, printing, and breakdown.
- Ensure the highest quality of printed products and adherence to design specifications.
- Perform routine maintenance and cleaning of screen printing equipment.
- Quality control for color, alignment, and finishing on all print jobs.
- Methodical packing, folding, and preparation of printed apparel and materials.
- Oversee daily and routine cleanup activities including, but not limited to, disposing of cardboard and managing waste materials.
Secondary Support Role: Vinyl and Signage
- Assist with the production of vinyl graphics and signs, including weeding and printing, as needed.
- Contribute to the creation and installation of signs for various applications.
- Help maintain equipment and supplies in the vinyl and signage department.
General Responsibilities:
- Step into roles within other departments to support the team when required.
- Collaborate with team members to ensure a seamless workflow.
- Uphold safety and quality standards across all areas of production.
Schedule and Hours:
At Hopper Corporation, they recognize that life doesn’t always fit neatly into a 9-to-5 schedule. That’s why they offer flexible working hours for the right candidate. Whether you’re looking for full-time or part-time work, we’re willing to tailor a schedule that fits your needs, as long as the essential duties are performed and project timelines are met. They believe in working smart and are open to discussing alternative scheduling options to ensure that both the company’s and employee’s needs are satisfied.
Qualifications:
- Proven experience in screen printing, with a strong understanding of the technical aspects.
- Willingness to engage in tasks outside the primary role and learn new skills.
- Demonstrated ability to work efficiently both independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to new challenges.
- Strong communication and organizational skills.
What they Offer:
- A dynamic job environment where no two days are the same.
- A chance to develop a wide range of skills in the print production industry.
- A supportive community and a culture of teamwork.
- Competitive compensation and opportunities for professional growth.
Job Types: Part-time, Full-time
Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
Expected hours: 30 – 40 per week
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Employee discount
- Paid time off
- Referral program
Work Location: In person
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.