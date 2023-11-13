SPONSORED: Contractors Insurance – Coverages You Should Consider
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Licensing requirements and insurance coverages can be overwhelming for new or experienced contractors. Burns & Burns Insurance is here to help.
Here are six contractor insurance coverages you should consider:
1. General Liability Insurance for Contractors
Contractor liability insurance is the mainstay of every contractor’s policy. It is the insurance safety net and minimum requirement before signing a contract for a job. Most jobs require a minimum of $1 million of coverage. This is because you are not just covering your project, you are covering the potential damages to the property you are working on. For example, even if you are only installing $1,000 worth of tile, you need to understand that the tile may cause potential damage far beyond the value of that tile.
2. Per Project Aggregate Coverage
Per project, aggregate applies to your general liability limit to cover your projects. This is essential, especially if you are an owner-only business. Let’s say you’re helping on a big project. Unfortunately, your work ends up causing damage to the project and you are legally liable. Later in the policy term, you’re working on another project and your work causes damages again and you are legally liable. Since these happen in the same policy term you may not have coverage for your second claim. To avoid this, consider the per-project aggregate which covers your liability per individual project.
3. Errors & Omissions Coverage (E&O)
Errors & omissions coverage provides insurance for negligent acts, errors, or omissions that occur during an owner or employee’s business activities. No matter how careful you are with your own work, mistakes happen. With E&O coverage, you can have the peace of mind that one mistake will not ruin your business.
4. Subcontractor-Caused Property Damage Coverage
Subcontractors may be necessary to help with some of your projects but they also add another element of risk. Subcontractor-caused property damage coverage provides insurance for damage caused by subcontractors you hire.
5. Inland Marine Coverage
Inland marine coverage is an odd name, but it provides insurance for products, materials, tools, and equipment while in transit and temporarily on the job site. Trusted tools are likely one of your first big business investments. If you rely on a trailer full of tools, and you get up the next morning to find them stolen, what are you going to do? It’s generally recommended to insure equipment worth more than $2,000 in addition to covering your other tools.
6. Installation Floater Coverage
Most contractors are aware that their tools are easy targets for thieves. However, many forget the risks involved in transporting their completed work. Installation floater coverage provides insurance for the property you’re transporting to install at a temporary location or a customer location.
Information is provided by Auto-Owners Insurance at the following link: https://www.auto-owners.com/ao-blog/-/blogs/contractors-insurance-coverages-you-need-to-consider.
