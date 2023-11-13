State Police Calls: Vehicle Damaged in Monroe Township

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Damaged in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place near Tin Town Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the passenger side tail light of a 2015 Jeep Latitude was damaged sometime between 3:20 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8.

The damage is valued at $200.00.

The victim is a 42-year-old Sligo woman.

Child Abuse Investigation

State Police in Marienville have launched an investigation into suspected child abuse.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, at a youth facility in Howe Township, Forest County.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.

