Two Individuals Injured in Route 68 Crash

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were taken to a nearby hospital following a crash in Monroe Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to State Police in Clarion, the crash happened around 12:11 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, as 24-year-old Shane Z. McClafferty, of Sligo, was attempting to make a left turn from State Route 68 onto the Interstate 80 on-ramp in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in his 2008 Ford Escape SUV.

.

Police say McClafferty had a flashing yellow arrow traffic signal, but he failed to observe a 2009 Honda Civic driven by 20-year-old Zoe R. Conner, of Sligo, which was traveling south on Route 68.

McClafferty’s SUV subsequently struck the left front portion of Conner’s vehicle with its left front portion.

Conner was transported to Clarion Hospital via Clarion Hospital Ambulance for suspected injuries.

Conner’s passenger—40-year-old Ryan L. Henry, of Clarion—was taken to Clarion Hospital by a private vehicle to be evaluated.

McClafferty was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Rustlers Towing.

Police were assisted at the scene by Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital EMS.

According to police, McClafferty was charged with a traffic violation.

