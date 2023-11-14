7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
