AAA: Gas Prices Still Falling in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are four cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.708 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.708

Average price during the week of November 6, 2023: $3.741

Average price during the week of November 14, 2022: $4.045

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.792 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.762. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.799 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.605.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.682 Altoona

$3.788 Beaver

$3.751 Bradford

$3.612 Brookville

$3.733 Butler

$3.772 Clarion

$3.627 DuBois

$3.679 Erie

$3.725 Greensburg

$3.762 Indiana

$3.764 Jeannette

$3.785 Kittanning

$3.739 Latrobe

$3.491 Meadville

$3.854 Mercer

$3.429 New Castle

$3.719 New Kensington

$3.756 Oil City

$3.723 Pittsburgh

$3.599 Sharon

$3.788 Uniontown

$3.829 Warren

$3.632 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped five cents since last week to $3.36. Parked in the mid-$80s per barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s. Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually leads to falling gas prices. Pump prices have fallen or remained flat every day since September 19. Today’s national average is 26 cents less than a month ago and 41 cents less than a year ago.

For this week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) delayed its scheduled data releases, including its weekly estimates of gasoline supply and demand, to complete a planned systems upgrade. The EIA will resume its regular publishing schedule next week.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.04 to settle at $75.33. Oil prices fell this past week due to a stronger dollar and reduced market concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate, which could lead to a reduction in regional oil production and higher prices.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

