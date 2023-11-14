Ace Hardware Opening in Original Ditz Hardware Building on Clarion Main Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When John Ditz rebuilt the Ditz and Mooney Hardware building in 1917 at 624 Main Street in Clarion after a fire, another hardware store is getting ready to open 106 years later.

(Pictured above: Brothers Kevin and Mark Salandra of Brockway are the new owners of the Former Faller’s Furniture building on Man Street and are planning to open an Ace Hardware store, echoing back to the original purpose of the building over a century ago.)

Even before The Ditz Mooney Hardware Store was rebuilt in the 1800s, it offered hardware, farm machinery, china, silver, and architectural millwork.

The top floor once housed Clarion’s Opera House. In 1905, a roller-skating rink was opened.

Brothers Kevin and Mark Salandra of Brockway purchased the building from Faller’s Furniture and are busy renovating the two-story structure for its debut as Ace Hardware of Clarion.

The Salandra family has a history in hardware, with the brothers opening an Ace Hardware store in Brockway at the beginning of this year. Their father, Anthony Salandra, owned another hardware store with his brothers in Brockway several years ago. Mark was a previous manager, and Kevin worked at their father’s store.

The brothers remember visiting the old hardware store and tagging along with their father as children.

“We heard there was a need in Clarion for full-service hardware,” Kevin told exploreClarion.com. “We did some investigation and found this building, which was vacant. So, it worked out pretty well that we could find a building in a prime location that would meet our needs. We plan to utilize both floors and front and back entrances.”

Kevin Salandra is an accountant, and Mark Salandra has owned a painting and construction company his entire life. Kevin knows Clarion very well and has purchased many suits from F.L. Crooks and Weins.

“In Brockway, we discovered many people, surprisingly, who prefer to shop exclusively at Ace Hardware. It seems like Ace has a following,” Kevin explained. “So, we’re curious to see how that works in a college town. If many parents are coming with their kids, instead of going to a big box store, we’re hoping they’ll choose Ace here, where we can meet all their needs.”

In terms of preserving the historic nature of the building, the brothers want to retain as much as they can, but some elements must be modernized.

“We kept some of the look, and the ceilings are going to maintain the appearance of the nice tin ceiling. However, the lighting has to change.”

Kevin added, “We aim to be part of the community. We want to assist the local population. We plan to participate in community functions and support local charitable organizations.”

While the brothers have not determined their operating hours yet, they plan to be open every evening and be operational seven days a week in Clarion.

The store will carry a full line of Benjamin Moore paint, including commercial products. They have state-of-the-art computerized color matching for paint as well as computerized paint tinting.

“If you don’t have a color code, we can just scan it with our computer, and it will match the color. All of our paint tinting is done by a computer. Some of it in other stores is done by hand. But, if it’s not done precisely the same, your colors won’t match. So, we’re going to have computerized paint tinting as well as computerized color matching.”

Clarion Ace will offer plumbing, electrical, and small appliances. Storage totes and small appliances will be available for college students and their parents. Additionally, there are Weber grills, Traeger grills, Big Green Egg grills, Blackstone griddles, and Ooni pizza ovens. The store has a complete line of Stihl power equipment and a service center. Other top brands are Milwaukee, Dewalt, Craftsman, EGO, Scotts, and Magnolia Home Paints.

“We’re going to have a screen table to make and repair screens. If you provide us with the dimensions, we can build them from scratch. We can also do glass cutting, plexiglass cutting, and even plexiglass bending.”

Deliveries will also be offered from Clarion Ace Hardware.

“If a customer needs something, we’ll try and deliver it promptly. If you call and say, ‘Hey, I need a faucet,’ we might not be able to get it to you within the hour, but hopefully, within a day, we can.”

The Salandras are optimistic about their Clarion venture and appreciate the Clarion community. They plan to create about 12 new jobs in the community.

“It seems like the residents are very friendly and talkative and have supported our new venture in Clarion. It’s a very welcoming community for a couple of guys from 30 miles away,” Kevin added.

John Ditz would have liked these guys.

