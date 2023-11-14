Chief: Trailer Considered Total Loss After Catching Fire in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters battled a structure fire in Paint Township for nearly three hours on Monday before it rekindled later in the evening.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 4:56 p.m. on Monday, November 13, for a structure fire at 242 Airport Road in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Merryman, the fire started when a known male was burning garbage in a yard next to a storage trailer.

Merryman told exploreClarion.com that the trailer, which is near the known male’s residence, became completely engulfed in flames by the time he arrived on scene.

The fire did not reach the nearby residence, which was occupied at the time, Merryman noted.

“(The trailer) was a total loss,” Merryman said of his initial thoughts arriving on scene. “The only thing we were worried about was saving the house.”

Responding units fought the blaze until approximately 7:53 p.m., according to the dispatcher.

The fire then rekindled around 11:35 p.m.; however, Merryman indicated this situation was minor.

Just Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the rekindle, which was put out by 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14.

No injuries were reported.

