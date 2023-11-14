 

Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Slams Into Telephone Pole in Forest County

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was transported to a nearby hospital after his vehicle collided with a telephone pole in Forest County on Friday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:53 a.m. on Friday, November 10, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2012 Toyota Tacoma driven by 28-year-old Dustin L. Milton, of Ludlow, was traveling south when Milton swerved to avoid three deer within the roadway.

Milton’s vehicle veered off the eastern side of the road before striking a telephone pole with its passenger side quarter panel.

According to police, Milton reported injuries to his head and back, and was transported to UPMC Kane by Clarion Hospital EMS.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Milton was charged with a traffic violation.


