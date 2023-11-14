Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating is hiring for multiple positions.

Utility Contractor Estimator- Entry Level Position:

Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Engineering, or related field -OR- Two or more years of Estimating, Controls, and/or Engineering experience related to similar facility construction.

Advanced knowledge of the assigned discipline, estimating techniques, and cost control, plus the ability to interpret computerized cost data and systems is essential.

Strong analytical and mathematical skills

Must be proficient in Microsoft Excel, QuickBooks, Adobe, and Microsoft Word with the ability to quickly adapt to learn new industry specific software.

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Familiarity with construction industry practices, materials, and methods is a plus.

Note: This is an excellent opportunity for an entry-level candidate who is interested in pursuing a career in construction management. We offer competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and a supportive work environment. If you are motivated, detail oriented, and eager to learn, we encourage you to apply for the position of Entry Level Estimator. Training will be provided for the right candidate.

Laborer

Experience preferred, but will train right candidate

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

Work is primarily outside, in all weather conditions

Heavy Equipment Operator

Minimum 2 years of experience

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

Work is primarily outside, in all weather conditions

Class A & B CDL Truck Driver:

Minimum 2 years of experience

CDL in good standing

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

We offer a comprehensive package of employee benefits & perks including:

Retirement plan with company match

Health, dental & vision insurance plans

Life insurance

Paid vacation and sick time

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

Weekly Payroll

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353. Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE – APPLICATION MUST BE SUBMITTED TO APPLY.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.