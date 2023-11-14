On Friday, November 10, 2023, Florence LaJean Ditty McElhattan passed away at the age of 101.

Beloved wife of the late Kenton E. McElhattan; mother of Kent D. (Martha) and Elaine L. (the late Dr. Thomas) Bonoma; Grandmother of Justin (Shirley) McElhattan, Josh (Lesley) McElhattan, Erin (Hunter) McClelland, Tom Bonoma, Matt (Maggie) Bonoma, Jon (Jen) Bonoma and Ben (Sarah) Bonoma; Great-Grandmother of Will, Jesse, Mary, Claudia, Harry, Lindsey, John, Oliver, May, Will, Ryan, Brooks, Kelley, Mia and Zoe.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Summerville, PA, her family moved to Knox, PA her junior year in high school to be closer to her father’s construction company.

She and Kenton raised their family in Franklin, PA before moving to Pittsburgh in 1968.

She was a beautiful and elegant lady whose love knew no bounds, especially when it came to family.

An avid bridge player to the end, Florence loved her many friends and dinner companions at Providence Point.

Florence is preceded in death by her siblings Jack, Paul, and Robert Ditty and Joan Freeman.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 17, at 11:00am in the chapel at Providence Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Knox Area Ambulance Service, Knox, PA 16232, or, The Employees Appreciation Fund at Providence Point, 500 Providence Point Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.laughlinfuneralhome.com/.

