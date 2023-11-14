 

Local Man ID’d as Driver in Hit-and-Run Crash in Washington Township

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was identified as the driver who crashed into a “stone structure” on a residential property in Washington Township.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Monday, November 13, this crash happened on Lake Lucy Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

Police say 24-year-old Mark D. Phillips, of Tionesta, was traveling south in a 2013 Ford Escape when he struck a “stone structure with a light on it.”

According to police, Phillips proceeded south on Lake Lucy Road after striking the stone structure.

Phillips failed to notify the property owner and police of the crash, police said.

It is unknown if Phillips was injured.

According to police, Phillips was charged with a traffic violation.


