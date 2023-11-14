Mary Joan Songer, age 87, of Elk City, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her family, on Sunday evening, November 12, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born November 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Priscilla Eiseman Karg.

She worked at the Owens-Illinois Glass Plant for over 20 years before retiring.

Joan, as she liked to be called, enjoyed working in her flower gardens, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters and nieces, and her little dog, Kobe.

The family would like to give a special thank you and express their sincere gratitude to all of the wonderful people who took exceptional care of Mom at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Joan is survived by four children: Shaun Songer and his wife, Michelle, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Scott Songer of Elk City; Matt Songer and his wife, Lisa, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kelly Songer of Shippenville; five grandchildren: Ian, Hayden, Carlie, Mason and Morgan, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Songer, of Shippenville.

She is also survived by four siblings: Theresa Pierucci of Sligo; Judy Springer of Chicago, Illinois; Cathy Appleton and her husband, Dick, of Delaware, and Constance Karg of Allentown, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; an infant daughter, Tina; brother, Donald Leo “Pap” Karg, and two sisters, Norma Zacheral and Betty Cherico.

A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate and extended family will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 715 Main Street, Clarion.

Father Tom Hartle will serve as celebrant.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Clarion.

Online condolences may be sent to Joan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

