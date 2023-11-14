Michael James “Mitch” Mitchell, a retired Oil City area school teacher, died on November 12, 2023 following a period of declining health.

Born March 24, 1948, in Corry, PA, he was the son of the late Harold Mitchell and Vera Lawson.

Mike grew up on a dairy farm in Lottsville, PA and could promptly tell you the last day he milked a cow was June 2, 1966, the day he graduated from Youngsville High School where he still holds the discus record.

He graduated from Lock Haven College in 1970 and began his teaching career at the Oil City Jr. High teaching physical education and health.

In 1981, he moved to the Senior High to teach swimming and lifeguarding.

He coached track and field, and one of his greatest accomplishments was coaching Scott Moon to a state championship in javelin.

Mike retired in 2004.

Mike enjoyed hunting and spending time walking and mountain biking, especially at Tarrhoe, a camp he built with some of his friends.

He was a member of the Pulaski Club, PNA Club, and a former member of the Oil City Archery Club.

Mike was a regular customer at Casey’s for breakfast, and he enjoyed reruns of westerns especially “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza”.

In September 1981, he was married in the Assumption BVM Church by Reverend Lynch and Reverend Charles Skinner to the former Deborah Winger who survives. They were married 42 years.

In addition to his wife are three siblings Marie Petko (Paul) of Corry, David (Patricia) of Palm Desert CA, Kathleen Confer (Al) of Buckeye AZ, two brothers-in law Gregory Winger (Darla) of Seneca PA and Kevin Winger (Sheila) of Clearfield PA and several nieces, nephews, and his goddaughter Julie Harasti Ferringer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-parents Bob Lawson and Geraldine Mitchell and in-laws, Paul and Elizabeth Winger.

Visitation will be held in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Sunday, November 19 from12:00-2:00pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Reverend John Miller officiating.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Community Playhouse, Inc., P.O. Box 1023, Oil City, PA or Venango Region Catholic School 1501 West First St. Oil City.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

