Michele Rae Latchaw Gunnerson, 58, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born on September 11, 1965 in Franklin.

She was the daughter of James W. Latchaw and the late Vera (Gentsch) Hopkins.

She was a 1983 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and later earned her Certification in Cosmetology in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Michele was employed by Arthur Stover Hair Salon in Oil City.

She moved to Florida in the late 80s and started her own cleaning business.

When Hurricane Andrew hit, Michele volunteered and became ill while helping with the clean-up process.

In recent years, she struggled with weakened lungs and had many limitations due to her health.

She enjoyed attending the Victory Heights Church and was well supported by Pastor Mark Heim and Pastor Chad Troup from the Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove, where Michele worshipped through her childhood.

Michele was also well supported by special friends, Tammy Haylett, Julie Shenk, Amy Kockler, Jeanne Linehan, John McCool, and special cousin, Douglas Latchaw.

Her friends and family were very important to her.

She loved animals, especially her faithful companion, Angie, whom she adopted through Precious Paws.

Michele was a proud organ donor and would have been happy that her legacy lives on.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, James Latchaw and stepmother, Patty Latchaw of Franklin; step-siblings, Susan Hopkins of Alabama, Mary Beth Hayden of Meadville, PA, Jim Roberts of Marble, PA and John Roberts of Lewistown, OH; as well as her aunt, Marina Zerkwneak of Waldeerstadt, Germany.

In addition to her mother, Michele is preceded in death by her sister, Monicque Renee Latchaw; her maternal grandparents, Victor and Susanna Gentsch; her paternal grandparents, Homer and Lois Latchaw; and her stepfather, Richard Hopkins.

At this time, there is no memorial service or funeral planned.

Donations may be made in Michele’s memory to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323, the Children and Youth Activities in Fox Den at the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA 16323, and/or the Victory Heights Church, 5978 US 322, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Michele’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

