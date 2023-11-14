Patricia R. “Patty” Freer, 75, of Philipsburg, passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Born on April 11, 1948, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wellington C. and Alice C. (Miller) Lucas.

On November 14, 1969, she married John E. “Jack” Freer. Jack passed away on September 22, 2019.

Patty was a 1966 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was self-employed as a Nurses Aid for a long time, then worked for various Home Health Care providers.

Patty was a faithful watcher of NASCAR.

She was known to take her ’67 Chevelle with a “stick shift” and drag race anyone that would take her on.

She won quite a few of those races.

She enjoyed watching The Voice and going for rides with Jack on his Harley.

Patty led a simple life, taking in all the simple pleasures she could.

She loved her family and looked forward to spending time with them.

Holidays were important to Patty, especially Christmas.

Patty is survived by her two sisters: Shirley M. Fish of Natrona Heights, PA and Dorothy Guthrie and her husband, Jim, of Chesterland, OH.

She is also survived by a very special person that was like a daughter to Patty and Jack, Leslie Billotte, better known at “Pookie” to Patty, of Clearfield and her children, Jacob, Kendra, and Zachary.

Patty loved and was loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Connelly and brother-in-law, Alvin Fish.

Following Patty’s wishes all services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Snow Shoe, PA.

An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

