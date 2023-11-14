Ruth Ann Schaeffer Krug, age 93, passed peacefully into her heavenly home on Monday, October 30th, in Akron, Ohio.

Ruth Ann was born on September 6th, 1930 in Reading, PA to Ruth and Walter P. Schaeffer.

She was raised in Fleetwood, PA and her beloved hometown remained close to her heart throughout her entire life.

She was the valedictorian of the Fleetwood High School class of 1948 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Albright College, a master’s equivalency from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Instruction, and an associate degree in business administration from Clarion University.

Her career included work as a dietician, a high school home economics teacher, and 24 years as a food service instructor at the Venango County Vocational Technical School in Oil City, PA.

During her career in food service, she was honored with an award from the National Restaurant Association and also completed courses at The Culinary Institute of America.

She was a loving wife to her husband, Jim Krug, for 57 years and together they raised 3 children and enjoyed 5 grandchildren.

She was happy to become “GG”, great-grandmother, to her first great-grandchild, Emmie Jo, in 2022.

During their early years together, Ruth Ann and Jim lived in Reading, PA; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Lubbock, Texas; Oil City, PA; Titusville, PA; and Pittsburg, PA, before returning to settle in Oil City, Jim’s hometown, for many years.

After retirement, she and Jim returned to her hometown of Fleetwood, and then to The Heritage of Green Hills retirement community in Reading.

At the time of her passing, she was living in Ohio to be near her family.

Ruth Ann had many fond memories of her childhood and growing up in Fleetwood.

Her family of origin made a profound impact on her life, giving her a deep and abiding faith, a love of music, and a strong commitment to the importance of family and friendships.

She treasured her family connections, enjoyed many “cousins’ reunions”, and stayed in touch with her nieces and nephews in California.

Many of her childhood and college classmates remained lifelong friends that she cherished.

She and Jim remained close with the “Albright Gang”, her college friends and their spouses.

A recent highlight of her life was being able to attend, at the age of 93, the 150th anniversary celebration of Fleetwood.

She was always proud to share the legacy of the Fleetwood Cadillac and its connection to her hometown.

As a mother and grandmother, Ruth Ann created many happy occasions for her family, including holiday get-togethers, wonderful dinners, and family visits.

She provided unconditional love, support, encouragement, and sound advice, no matter the circumstances.

She instilled character, faith, kindness, good manners, and many life lessons that were a profound and consistent influence on her children and grandchildren.

Ruth Ann was admired for her zest for living, often citing a favorite quote, “Carpe Diem!”, meaning “Seize the Day!” as her life motto.

She had a vibrant, fun personality, a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and a sharp wit.

She uwas a lifelong learner who enjoyed traveling, reading, and journal writing.

Her many interests included current events, health topics, family history, watching and participating in sports, and her nightly “Jeopardy!” show.

Her grandchildren have especially fond memories of their grandmother shooting hoops with them in backyard basketball games.

She and Jim enjoyed travel and made the most of their retirement years with trips throughout the world and to most of our 50 states.

She celebrated her 90th birthday with a cruise to Bermuda with her daughters and granddaughter Susan.

Ruth Ann and Jim also spent 18 winters in Florida, discovering a whole new community of friends and participating in many activities together.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Kathy (Brinton), Karolyn (Greg), Jonathan (Penny); grandchildren Jaelene (Russell), Jonathan (Elizabeth), Tyler, Michael (Abigail) and Susan; great-granddaughter Emmie Jo; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Ruth and Walter P. Schaeffer, brothers Walter and Charles, sister Ferne, and son-in-law, Greg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 18th at the Mae Stump Funeral Home (www.maestumpfuneralhome.com) in Fleetwood, PA at 11 AM.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 AM until the time of the service.

Interment will take place at the Fleetwood Cemetery and a reception/luncheon will follow.

Memorials may be made to The Fleetwood Area Historical Society (100 Arch Street, Suite 1, Fleetwood, PA 19522) or to Boys Town (boystown.org).

