Ruth Maxine Lowry Davis Webb

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-joVeaTAg1tu (1)Ruth Maxine Lowry Davis Webb, 95, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023 after a short illness.

Born on April 12, 1928, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Frank and Ina Gardner Lowry.

On November 20, 1981 she was married to Richard Webb who preceded her in death on Aug 3, 2016.

Maxine was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Maxine served as manager of the Belles Letters Club of Oil City for 25 years.

After moving to Shippenville she worked at Country Fair for 23 years until she retired at age 83.

Maxine is survived by a son Ken Davis and his wife Becky, a daughter Paula Krizon, a sister Ann Adams, good friend and niece Kathy Martz, and Vicki Bingman who was like a daughter.

Also surviving are five grandchildren: Staci Janidlo, Mark Krizon, Bobbi Seigworth, Matt David, and Ben Krizon.

Many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Clyde Krizon.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


