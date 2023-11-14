 

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town for Knox Light Up Night This Friday

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

46377021_1407647582702702_4109616260059234304_nKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Santa Claus is coming to town for Knox Light Up Night this Friday, November 17.

The block party will take place on Main Street in Knox from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m., Santa Claus, as well as Mrs. Claus, will arrive at the park from West Penn Street.

Around 7:10 p.m., attendees will gather in front of Main Street Park to “Light Up the Town.”

Food vendors, hot chocolate, hot cider, and popcorn, will be available.

There will also be pedal cars, take-home bags, face-painting and other children’s crafts, ornaments, The Grinch, Santa’s treats, and music.


