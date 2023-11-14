Self-Defense or Cold-Blooded Murder? Trial of David Heathcote Begins

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Venango County’s second murder trial of the year got underway in Courtroom 1 of the Venango County Courthouse on Monday, asking jurors to decide if Robert Cy Wingard was shot and killed in self-defense or in cold blood.

(Photo above: Venango County Sheriff’s deputies and Assistant Public Defender Eric Padin, right, escort David Heathcote from the Venango County Prison to the courthouse to face trial. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

David Charles Heathcote is accused of murdering Wingard on October 29, 2022, with a Sears and Roebuck J.C. Higgins model 101.7 double-barrel 20 gauge shotgun as the two engaged in a verbal altercation over Heathcote ruining Wingard’s turkey hunt by firing off his shotgun at doves. He is being defended by Chief Public Defender Jeffrey Misko and Assistant Public Defender Eric Padin.

The jury of eight women and four men, with one male alternate, was sworn in by Venango County President Judge Marie T. Veon at 9:15 a.m. She then delivered jury instructions for about 15 minutes.

At 9:32 a.m., Venango County District Attorney Shawn White began his 18-minute opening statement, during which he explained to the jury that the prosecution intended to prove that Heathcote was guilty of first-degree murder.

White told the jury that in order to prove that the killing did not happen in self-defense, his team needed to prove one of three things: that the defendant was not in imminent danger of injury or death, that the defendant was the aggressor, or that the defendant had a duty to retreat.

White also told the jury that Heathcote’s call to 9-1-1 occurred an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes after the shooting took place, that ballistics will show that the gun barrel was so close to the victim when both triggers were fired that the pellet load didn’t have enough time to break apart. He then told them that ballistics would also show that Heathcote emptied the chambers of his shotgun and later re-loaded them with the spent shells prior to calling 9-1-1.

Misko told the jury in his four-minute opening statement that his client had voluntarily contacted the police after the shooting and had submitted to an interview without counsel. He then described how, according to his client, the victim threatened to shoot Heathcote’s daughter and dogs before making an “abrupt movement,” reaching for something.

His client, said Misko, believed his life and the life of his daughter were in danger.

The prosecution’s first witness was Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Frank Grzasko. Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney Kyle Peasley, he testified that Heathcote’s 9-1-1 call was transferred to him and that he spoke with the defendant as he was en route to the scene, located at 716 Big Bend Road, in Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

The 9-1-1 call was played for the jury during Grzasko’s testimony. In the call, Heathcote told Grzasko that he shot “Bob Winner or something like that” with his shotgun. He also told the trooper that his sister had arrived to take his dogs. When asked if Mr. Wingard was deceased, he simply said, “Yes.”

When Grzasko arrived, he placed Heathcote into handcuffs and secured him in the back of his vehicle.

The Commonwealth’s second witness was PSP Corporal Keith Johnson. He testified that he was second on-scene, and was responsible for securing the area. The jury was shown 36 photographs of the scene during his testimony. Johnson described each one for them.

Two of the photos appeared to show notes left by the defendant leaving instructions for the care of his animals.

The third witness for the prosecution was State Trooper Adam Haun who testified that he was the on-call investigator on the night Heathcote shot Wingard.

After a dramatic opening of an evidence box and several envelopes using a knife provided by a deputy sheriff, Haun displayed the shotgun and the spent ammunition used in the killing to the jury. The gun had a piece of electrical tape hanging from the buttstock. Haun described the gun as “in poor shape.”

The two shells recovered from the shotgun were of different brands, said Haun. The left chamber contained a Winchester shell, and the right contained a Remington shell.

After a lunch break, the prosecution’s fourth witness was PSP Corporal Dale Wimer of the Bureau of Forensic Services.

Wimer testified that on this particular gun, both triggers can be pulled simultaneously, that one barrel has a modified choke to create a closer pellet spread, and that the gun did not have an automatic ejector. Rather, cartridges needed to be removed by hand.

Wimer further testified that through forensic analysis, he was able to tell that the Remington cartridge found in the right chamber was not discharged there. Likewise, he said the Winchester cartridge found in the left chamber was not discharged there.

Wimer told the jury that the Winchester round was definitely discharged in the right chamber. He further testified that the Remington round may not have been fired out of that shotgun at all, though he was not able to scientifically prove that.

The cartridges, said Wimer, use different types of pellets. The Remington cartridge uses lead pellets, while the Winchester cartridge’s pellets are steel.

Wimer detailed for the jury that he had conducted a shock test and a drop test to see if the gun would be able to be discharged accidentally. It could not.

Under cross-examination, Winer said that he did not believe both barrels of the gun could be discharged simultaneously because of the distance between the two triggers. He admitted, though, that there wasn’t a mechanism that prevented it.

Trooper Haun took the stand a second time as the Commonwealth’s fifth witness. He testified that he interviewed three people on the night of October 29, 2022—the defendant, the defendant’s sister, and the defendant’s brother-in-law.

In the middle of Haun’s testimony, jurors were shown an unedited video/audio recording of his interview with Heathcote the night of the killing. The jury watched the video, with limited interruption, for about an hour and ten minutes.

Haun learned that Heathcote’s sister received a call from the defendant at 6:30 p.m. on October 29, 2022, saying that he had shot and killed Wingard. During his interview with the defendant, he learned that Heathcote “sat down for about ten minutes” prior to doing anything else. Haun estimated Wingard’s time of death to be between 6:00 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Heathcote didn’t contact police until 8:02 p.m.

Haun further testified that Heathcote had sent several texts between the estimated time of the shooting and the time he contacted police. One text to a friend said, “Hey. Going away for a while. Thanks for everything.”

Finally, Haun testified that he had visited the defendant’s property on October 29, 2023, and found that it was still light between 6:00 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. A series of seven photos from his visit were shown to the jury.

Following Trooper Haun’s testimony, court was adjourned for the day. The state’s next witness is expected to be Dr. Eric Vey, Forensic Pathologist at the Erie County Coroner’s Office.

Day two of David Heathcote’s trial begins at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1.

