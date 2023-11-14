FUN Bank Accepting Donations for Christmas
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – As a hometown bank, being focused on all things local is a priority of The FUN Bank, especially during the holiday season.
They firmly believe in the motto of “neighbors serving neighbors” and put that motto into action by donating funds and volunteering for local charities and organizations each year.
This holiday season, The FUN Bank continues its tradition of giving back locally by accepting donations for Pennies from Heaven in their three Clarion County locations, and for The Oil City Salvation Army in their three Venango County locations.
Pennies from Heaven is a local non-profit organization that helps working families in Clarion County provide clothing and gifts for their children for Christmas. Families apply for donations and are interviewed to determine eligibility and need.
The Salvation Army in Oil City is a Christian-based organization that provides clothing, toys, social services, hunger relief, and more for people of all ages throughout the year. The donations collected by The FUN Bank will be distributed to local families with underprivileged children this Christmas season.
The FUN Bank will have tags available from both organizations beginning November 20th. The tags contain information about the size of clothing needed, toy suggestions, and the age and sex of the child in need. To donate to Pennies from Heaven, pick up a tag in the Fryburg, Clarion, and New Bethlehem FUN Bank locations. To donate to the Oil City Salvation Army, pick up a tag in the Cranberry, Oil City, and Franklin FUN Bank locations.
Donations are to be new purchases and returned to the FUN Bank unwrapped.
The FUN Bank would like to thank those who can make donations this year. Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes a positive difference in the life of a local child.
The First United National Bank, headquartered in Fryburg, PA, is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank that operates full-service branches in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
