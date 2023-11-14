 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms to Hold Week-Long Sportsman Sale Event

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Posted by exploreClarion

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the week-long Sportsman Super Sale Event coming up at Long Shot Ammo & Arms!

The Sportsman Super Sale will be a week-long event from Friday, November 17th, through Sunday, November 26th, and will include special sales daily and giveaways. Each day, Long Shot will release more information regarding the event on their Sale Event page.

On Black Friday, November 24, The Garbage Pit food truck will be set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for all the hunters passing through on their way to camp.

They will also have some pop-up vendors inside the store including:

  • Gibson’s Reapin’ Sweets
  • So Stinkin’ Fresh
  • Lunar Rainne Holistics
  • Groundhog Grindz Café

For any questions, call the shop at 814-365-7028.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.

