Sylvia Jackson, formerly of Rocky Grove, died peacefully on August 21st, 2023, surrounded by her human & fur family in Tombstone, Arizona.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Harry Kyle of Rocky Grove, baby brother, William Harry Hovis, eldest son, Ricky Swartzfager of Montana and grandson, Rocky Swartzfager of Lewiston, ID.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty Johnson of Tombstone, AZ, Paula Swartzfager of Franklin, PA and her youngest son, Johnny Swartzfager of Lewiston, ID.

Sylvia is also survived by her many grand and great grandchildren, scattered across the United States.

She was a life-long dog lover and owner.

Her surviving pups live with her eldest daughter, Betty Johnson out in Tombstone.

Sylvia loved her red roses, grapes during the season from New York and a banana split from Strawberry Delight and the occasional strawberry daiquiri with eldest grandson, Ritchie Rhinehardt.

Sylvia also LOVED traveling and traveled almost up until the day she died.

From the hills of Pennsylvania to the Mountains of the Pacific Northwest, the giant trees of the Redwood Forrest in California, clear the sun scorched sand of the Southwestern US, Sylvia lived many lives, in many places in her 86 years on this Earth.

She will be dearly missed.

