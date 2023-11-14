 

Vehicle Crashes into Drive-Thru at Clarion Bank

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 12:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

7M1A2592CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a bank on Main Street in Clarion Borough after a vehicle crashed into the building on Tuesday morning.

According to County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into S&T Bank at 410 Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 9:41 a.m.

A representative with S&T Bank told exploreClarion.com that the vehicle caused only minor damage to a support beam and the bricks around it.

Calls to the Clarion Borough Police Department were not immediately returned.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this developing story.

1834B53E-9BA0-44D8-BA73-71B1218611FB


