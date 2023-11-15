7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 57. South wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
