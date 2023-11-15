BREAKING NEWS: David Heathcote Convicted of Third-Degree Murder of Robert Wingard
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — David Charles Heathcote has been convicted of Third-Degree Murder by a jury of eight women and four men in the 2022 slaying of Robert Cy Wingard.
(Photo above: Venango County Sheriff Deputies escort David Charles Heathcote back to the Venango County Prison following his guilty verdict. Photo by Gavin Fish.)
Heathcote shot and killed Wingard using a 1950s 20 gauge double barrel shotgun following an argument over turkey hunting.
Heathcote, 53, faced three charges: First Degree Murder, Third Degree Murder, or Voluntary Manslaughter. The jury–after hearing all the evidence–was to determine if he was guilty, and if so, of which charge.
After hearing closing arguments and the judge’s instructions in the morning, then deliberating for about three hours, the jury announced that Heathcote was guilty of murder in the third degree.
An hour prior to their verdict, the jury submitted a question to Judge Marie T. Veon, who presided over the trial, asking her to again explain the difference between Murder 1, Murder 3, and Voluntary Manslaughter.
Heathcote was represented by Chief Public Defender Jeffrey Misko and Assistant Public Defender Eric Padin. Venango County District Attorney Shawn White and Assistant District Attorney Kyle Peasley represented the Commonwealth.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Self-Defense or Cold-Blooded Murder? Trial of David Heathcote Begins
- Heathcote Takes Stand to Defend Himself in Murder Trial
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.