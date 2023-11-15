Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chimichangas
Stuffed with meat, onions, and chiles!
Ingredients
1/4 cup bacon grease
2 cups chopped or shredded cooked beef, pork or chicken
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
1 large peeled boiled potato, diced
1 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 to 2 teaspoons chili powder or to taste
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
12 flour tortillas (12 inches), warmed
Vegetable oil
Optional toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced ripe olives
Directions
-In a skillet, melt bacon grease over medium heat. Saute meat, onion, garlic, tomatoes, chilies and potato until the onion softens. Add salt, oregano, chili powder and cilantro; simmer 2-3 minutes. Place a scant 1/2 cup meat filling on each tortilla. Fold, envelope-style, like a burrito. Fry, seam side down, in 1/2 in. of hot oil. (360°-375°) until crispy and brown. Turn and brown other side. Drain briefly on a paper towel. Top as desired; serve immediately.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
