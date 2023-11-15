Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chimichangas

Stuffed with meat, onions, and chiles!

Ingredients

1/4 cup bacon grease

2 cups chopped or shredded cooked beef, pork or chicken



1 medium onion, diced2 garlic cloves, minced2 medium tomatoes, chopped2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles1 large peeled boiled potato, diced1 teaspoon salt1-1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1 to 2 teaspoons chili powder or to taste2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro12 flour tortillas (12 inches), warmedVegetable oilOptional toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sliced ripe olives

Directions

-In a skillet, melt bacon grease over medium heat. Saute meat, onion, garlic, tomatoes, chilies and potato until the onion softens. Add salt, oregano, chili powder and cilantro; simmer 2-3 minutes. Place a scant 1/2 cup meat filling on each tortilla. Fold, envelope-style, like a burrito. Fry, seam side down, in 1/2 in. of hot oil. (360°-375°) until crispy and brown. Turn and brown other side. Drain briefly on a paper towel. Top as desired; serve immediately.

