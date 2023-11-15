Ezra Brooks Makes More History for Clarion County Special Olympics

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Ezra Brooks has been on one wild ride in his pursuit of powerlifting dreams in 2023, while making history on the way, as the first ever Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) Clarion County to compete in powerlifting for the local chapter, in the sport that was just added this year.

Ezra began by representing Team Clarion, in the Pennsylvania Special Olympics Western Fall Sectional at Slippery Rock University on Sunday, September 25, where he came away with two gold medals and a silver, in his division in Category 2.

With that milestone in hand, Ezra moved on to the SOPA State Games at the Fall Festival at Villanova University, which ran Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5.

The festival brings together more than 1,200 athletes and coaches in bocce, flag football, roller skating, long distance running/walking, powerlifting, soccer, and volleyball. With 3,000 volunteers, it is regarded as the largest university student-run Special Olympics event in the world.

Ezra competed on Friday, where he set personal and SOPA Clarion County records in the 130-pound Junior: 19-23 weight class for each of his two lifts, Bench Press and Deadlift and the combination total. They may be SOPA state records also, depending on how they recognize the lifts.

Athletes compete in divisions according to gender, weight class, age, and ability, but weight is the primary determinant, according to SOPA rules.

Ezra has trained for several years, under the tutelage of his uncle, well-known area personal trainer Eain Brooks, along with his mother and Clarion County Special Olympics coach Tanya Brooks, who is also the local chapter’s fundraising coordinator.

This article was provided by ClarionSportsZone. Read the rest of the article here.

