Heathcote Takes Stand to Defend Himself in Murder Trial

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — David Charles Heathcote took the stand in his own defense during the second day of his murder trial.

(Photo above: David Charles Heathcote is escorted by Venango County Sheriff Deputies back to the Venango County Prison following the second day of his trial. Photo by Gavin Fish.)

David Charles Heathcote is accused of murdering Robert Cy Wingard on October 29, 2022, with a double-barrel 20 gauge shotgun after a years-long feud came to a head over an argument about hunting.

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White and Assistant District Attorney Kyle Peasley are representing the Commonwealth. Heathcote is being defended by Chief Public Defender Jeffrey Misko and Assistant Public Defender Eric Padin. Venango County President Judge Marie T. Veon is presiding over the trial.

Day Two of the trial began with the testimony of Dr. Eric Vey, a Forensic Pathologist who serves eleven counties in northwestern Pennsylvania. He was questioned by DA White.

To begin his testimony, Dr. Vey said that about 25% of the 5,000 autopsies he’s performed over his 30-year career at the Erie County Coroner’s Office involve firearm-related deaths. Of those, about 10% are shotgun shootings.

Vey testified that he performed an autopsy on Wingard on November 3, 2022, at the request of Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, who was in attendance for Vey’s testimony. He found that Wingard’s cause of death was a shotgun blast to the right anterior chin and that he had no other contributing factors to his death.

The trajectory of the shotgun blast was front to back, slightly right to left, and slightly downward. Vey testified that if Wingard was seated upright when he was shot, the shotgun would have been above him. He also said that the shotgun could have been level if Wingard was leaned over to his right.

Wingard was shot while in the driver’s seat of his 2001 Ford F-150 from the passenger side.

Toxicology showed that Wingard had caffeine and theobromine in his system, a principal chemical ingredient of chocolate.

Dr. Vey described to the jury the wound that Wingard suffered as a result of the shooting. Due to the size of the entrance wound, its smooth edges, and lack of “satellite” wounds, he said the muzzle of the shotgun was two to four feet away from Wingard when the firearm was discharged. The entrance wound was 1.9 cm in diameter or roughly three-quarters of an inch. The inside diameter of the barrels of the shotgun used the kill Wingard was 1.6 cm, or about two-thirds of an inch.

During cross-examination by Assistant Public Defender Padin, Vey said he had no prior information about the shotgun used in Wingard’s killing. Padin asked Vey to measure the shotgun from the tip of its barrels to its buttstock. The gun measured 44 inches.

Padin asked Dr. Vey if “today was the first time he’d been asked to opine on the distance from the barrel to the target.” Vey answered that it was and that he based his answer on literature in the field of forensic pathology. But, he said, it was a “ballpark figure” because there are many variables such as choke settings that affect the spread of shotgun pellets.

Dr. Vey was the Commonwealth’s only witness of the day, and sixth overall.

Following a lunch recess and in the absence of the jury and spectators, Heathcote was sworn in by Judge Veon and advised that he may choose whether or not he would testify in his own defense.

He elected to testify.

After the gallery members and jurors were brought back into the courtroom and seated, the defense called its first witness, Pennsylvania State Trooper Adam Haun. Prior to questioning, Chief Public Defender Jeffrey Misko asked for permission from Judge Veon to treat the witness as if he was being cross-examined. With no objection from Mr. White, Judge Veon granted the request.

During his questioning, Mr. Misko displayed three photos for the jury to see and asked Trooper Haun about measurements that were taken by the State Police. Misko then showed a fourth photo to Haun outside of the view of the jury. Trooper Haun testified that the photo showed the victim’s phone on the center part of the front seat of his pickup.

Under cross-examination, Haun stated that all measurements taken of the vehicle were done at the State Police’s Franklin barracks.

The defense’s second witness was David Heathcote.

Heathcote told the jury that he had an eleventh-grade education, falling two credits short of graduating high school. He said that he was on disability, having been run over by a tractor.

Heathcote testified that he had two daughters. The first would be 35 years old now, but she had passed away four years ago. His second daughter is autistic and legally blind, he said.

His daughter lives ten to twelve miles away from his house located at 716 Big Bend Road, in Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, he testified.

Mr. Misko showed his client and the jury a series of 20 photographs and asked Heathcote to describe each one. The photos showed different portions of his property—the driveway, his residence, his barn, his chicken coop, his pigpen, his water tank, his dumpster, and a few trees and stumps.

Under questioning by Mr. Misko, Heathcote described a series of three incidents with Wingard on the day of the shooting. The first incident happened while Heathcote was out dove hunting. He heard a voice in the woods telling him he was ruining his turkey hunt.

The second incident happened forty minutes later when Wingard showed up and argued with Heathcote about the ruined turkey hunt near the defendant’s dumpster. Heathcote said, at that point, he told Wingard that he had found a trail camera that he suspected Wingard was using to spy on his daughter. He said Wingard left at that point.

A few minutes later, as Heathcote was walking down his driveway reading his mail, he said that Wingard came back to the property and said he wanted the trail camera back. According to Heathcote, he told Wingard that he was going to give the camera to the police. During what he described as a 30-second encounter, he said Wingard threatened to shoot his dogs if they urinated on his tires and that he’d shoot his daughter on the way home.

Heathcote said he was going to call the police. He said Wingard responded with, “The f*** you are,” and took his right hand off the steering wheel and reached down into the cab of the truck out of Heathcote’s sight.

“I panicked, and the next thing I know, the shots were already off,” Heathcote testified.

Heathcote then described Wingard’s truck rolling forward. He said he tried unsuccessfully to put it into park. He then went around the truck, opened the driver’s side door, moved Wingard’s feet away from the pedals, applied the brake, reversed the truck, and pulled it into the driveway behind his own vehicle.

He does not remember pulling the trigger on the shotgun, he said in his testimony.

After parking the truck, he said he sat on the driveway for about ten minutes “in shock.” He never saw a gun inside Wingard’s truck, though he testified that he thought Wingard was reaching for one.

After he came to his senses, Heathcote said he put his shotgun inside his truck, breaking the action and removing the two shells. He said he did so “out of habit and because it’s the law.” Realizing the police would want the shells, he put them back into the breach, he said.

When asked if he thought he could have run for safety when Wingard reached down, he said he didn’t think he could because of his disabling injury.

Under questioning by Mr. Misko, Heathcote testified to the calls he made and the texts he sent prior to calling the police. An hour and forty-five minutes elapsed between the time he shot Wingard and the time he called police. He stated that he called his sister multiple times to arrange for her to take care of his animals. He said he called his daughter to tell her that he wasn’t going to be able to make it to a scheduled hunt with her the following Thursday. He said he texted a friend multiple times. He said he called his mother to ask if she could get him money to hire an attorney.

Under cross-examination by Mr. White, he said that he’d been mistaken when he told Trooper Haun in an interview the night of the shooting that he saw Wingard reach behind his seat. White pointed out several more inconsistencies between the story Heathcote told under oath and the one he told Trooper Haun the night of the shooting. Heathcote said that he was in shock while speaking to the police and that they didn’t let him answer questions all the way. White disputed the latter claim, citing the video that was shown to the jury the previous day.

White asked Heathcote if he shot one round first that impacted the truck interior above Wingard, and then shot again when Wingard ducked, explaining the trajectory to which Dr. Vey had testified. Heathcote said that he didn’t have a recollection of shooting the gun.

White asked Heathcote what prevented him from walking away from the argument. “I don’t know,” he answered.

White, after pointing out five inconsistencies in the defendant’s story, asked, “What happened that night? – What you told Trooper Haun or what you said today?” “What I said today,” he answered.

White called into question Heathcote’s disability, stating that he’d seen videos on the defendant’s phone where he appeared to be walking perfectly fine. He then asked Heathcote if he’d taken a shower and changed his clothes after the shooting. He stated that he had taken a shower but that he put the same clothes back on. He also testified that he does not drink and was not intoxicated on the day of the shooting.

Under redirect by Mr. Misko, Heathcote testified that he feared for his life and that he shot Wingard. When asked, “If he (Wingard) shot you in the driveway, who was going to protect Autumn?” “Nobody,” he answered.

Misko then asked if he is under a doctor’s care for his disability. He testified that he is and that his doctor advised him to remain active.

Following Heathcote’s testimony, Judge Veon adjourned the trial. She told the jury to expect closing arguments by both sides the following day.

Day Three of David Heathcote’s trial begins at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1.

