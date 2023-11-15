Heidi Lyn Corsello was born on February 18, 1966, in Franklin, PA.

This force of nature peacefully passed away in her home with her family and pets beside her in Kitty Hawk, NC, on November 10, 2023.

Heidi was preceded in her passing by the loss of her mom and dad, Bob and Lois Allen.

Heidi attended Franklin Area High School and advanced her education at Central Penn College.

She dedicated her knowledge, smart street sense, and expertise to Aycock Construction, where she served as Head Paralegal.

She took Seven Springs Resort in Pennsylvania by storm and made the place better, as well as the life and dedication of the people around her – just because she was there.

Her tenure at Seven Springs spanned a lot of time – 2000 to 2013, where she simply made a difference.

In 2013, Heidi, alongside her husband J.T. Corsello, brilliantly executed her escape to a new chapter in their lives, relocating to the Outer Banks, her longing for flip-flops realized.

Heidi’s dream job came to fruition in the role of General Manager of The Currituck Club, where she thrived and made that community a better place.

Heidi was passionate about the beach life, her animals (especially Happy, her French Bully), her work, and above all, her family.

Any visitor to her home was graced with someone who explosively and enthusiastically embraced her new home community.

Her love and commitment were evident to all who knew her, whether visiting the beach and simply being the best she was at her job of helping owners enjoy their lifestyle.

Heidi took immense pride in her professional accomplishments every year, wherever she landed.

Her life was truly an inspiration to everyone fortunate enough to cross her path.

Laughter was her cornerstone to all things.

Heidi’s legacy continues through her devoted husband, J.T. Corsello, and their daughter, Nicole Corsello and her very closest friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Heidi’s life will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Colony Chapel, 500 Budleigh St., Manteo, NC.

To live-stream Heidi’s service, visit www.TwifordFH.com.

Heidi’s family requests a celebration full of flowers and donations to Pets at Duke, (DukeHealth.org) at the Duke Cancer Institute Patient Support Program or The Caring House (caringhouse.org) Durham, NC to live out Heidi’s final wishes.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

