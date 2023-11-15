Joan Marsan Johnsen passed away peacefully at her home in Sewickley, Pa on November 12, 2023.

Joan was an independent spirit and lived life to its fullest.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 16, 1947, and spent her teenage years in Edgewater Park, New Jersey.

She was married to her partner in life in 1967.

Her husband, Dr. Eric Johnsen, survives her as well as her children, Jennifer Johnsen Nazareth (Mario), Coraopolis, Pa and Eric (Tre’) M. Johnsen III (Anh), Leonardtown, Md.; Her grandchildren, Eric M (Thai) Johnsen IV, and Sopia Linh Johnsen.

She has been proceeded in death by her parents, Joan A Marsan, and Felix J Marsan.

She is survived by sisters Cecile Neidich (Don) of Cedar Brook, New Jersey, and Linda Marsan (Dennis Boyles) of High Point, North Carolina.

Joan was an avid lover of animals and their welfare, having served on the board of the York County SPCA as Vice President.

She adopted her beloved pet, Abbey as a rescue in 2014.

Joan served as a Non-Profit administrator for most of her career.

She was a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFP) participating as a board member for Professional Liability Underwriting Society Foundation, Community Action Council of Lakeville Minnesota, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, Venango County Industrial Development Corporation, and the Franklin Regional Medical Center.

She was a 1964 graduate Burlington Senior High School, Pierce Junior College 1966, and Lebanon Valley College 1995.

She was employed by the Federal government from 1965 to 1974 at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, Picatinny Arsenal, and FAA at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

After supporting her husband in his academic career, she and her husband resided in Franklin, Pennsylvania where she was initially a zoning officer, then borough manager for Sugarcreek Borough.

Subsequently she became the president of the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Joan was a significant developer of Franklin’s Applefest through her organizational abilities.

She served as director, Vice President and founding member of the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad.

Joan had an exceptional ability to get anyone to do anything over the phone.

As she and her husband relocated to York, Pennsylvania she was the Development Director for the Children’s Home of York.

While there she created the unique fund raiser, Kids Rock, which proved to be very successful.

She served on the board of the York County SPCA as Vice President.

She was the president of York Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and served on the board of York Hospital.

She was recognized by Citation of both the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives.

After retiring in 2012, she and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United State in their RV, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, and enjoyed several river cruises in Europe.

She lived her life to the fullest.

Remembrances to Cancer Bridges of Pittsburgh or Animal Friends of Pittsburgh.

Copeland Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.

Friends received at R. D. Copeland, Ltd., Irvine Chapel, 702 Beaver Street, Sewickley on Thursday from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 pm.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael The Archangel – St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 on Friday at 12:30 pm.

Everyone please meet at the church.

