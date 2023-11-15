Local Man Accused of Punching 13-Year-Old Boy in Clarion Borough Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who reportedly punched a 13-year-old boy in the face in Clarion Borough was held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 14, 32-year-old Donnie Avery Goode, of Clarion, was held for court in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for December 20 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, August 7, Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck IV responded to Greenville Pike in Clarion Borough along with PSP Clarion for a delayed report of a juvenile who was assaulted.

Chief Peck arrived at the location and Clarion-based State Police was already on the scene. Chief Peck was advised that the assault was not recent and occurred at a residence on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough, the complaint states.

Chief Peck interviewed the victim in the case, a 13-year-old male, who stated that he currently lives with his mother, a 16-year-old brother, and his 10-year-old sister. Also at the residence was his mother’s boyfriend, Donnie Goode, the complaint indicates.

The victim related the incident happened a couple of weeks ago on the day Goode “came back from rehab,” which was approximately July 25, 2023. The victim stated he was in the kitchen using a broom to sweep the kitchen floor, and his sister also wanted to sweep the floor. They got into a disagreement about who was going to sweep the floor, the complaint notes.

The victim stated his sister got hit in the stomach area with the end of the broom and started to cry. The victim stated that his mother was at work, and Goode confronted him over this and started to yell at him, the complaint states.

The victim indicated he sat on the couch and put his face in the back of the cushions. Goode then punched him in the face which caused him pain, and he started to cry, according to the complaint.

The victim related he had pain for several days and had a red mark on his face, which turned to a bruise for several days, the complaint indicates.

Chief Peck then interviewed the victim’s sister, who confirmed the above information and said that she did cry over being hit in the stomach with the broom handle. She stated she saw Goode punch her brother on the side of the face with a closed fist while the victim was seated on the couch with his face towards the back of the couch, the complaint notes.

Chief Peck then interviewed the victim’s brother, who stated the day of this incident he was sleeping and woke up to a disturbance. He said that he walked out into the kitchen and Goode stated to him, “I punched your brother and if you wanna do something about it, we can fight right now,” the complaint states.

The victim’s brother also stated he observed the marks and bruises on his brother’s face the following days, the complaint indicates.

All three were then transported to the Clarion Borough Police and provided video and audio interviews, the complaint notes.

On August 7, Chief Peck interviewed the victim’s mother, who stated that Goode told her he slapped the victim. During the interview, the victim’s mother stated her son had a bruise that was visible days after this incident, the complaint states.

Goode was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn.

