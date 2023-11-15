 

Local Teen Who Brought Beer to School in Her Backpack Facing Charges

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

can-5317959_1280 (1)FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a local teen will be charged after she reportedly brought three cans of beer to school in her backpack.

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Wednesday, November 15, troopers were dispatched to Karns City High School on Kittanning Pike in Fairview Township, Butler County, around 8:28 a.m. on Friday, October 13.

Trooper Wellington said a female student brought three cans of Michelob Ultra into the school via her backpack.

The arrestee is listed as a 16-year-old female from Chicora.

Charges are pending, according to police.

No further details were released.


