Community Thanksving Dinner to Be Held on Thursday, November 23

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 23, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall on Main Street, with both dine-in and carry-out options.

Community members interested in dining this year, RSVP here: DINE-IN

For those who are interested in the carry-out options, RSVP here CARRY-OUT. The Immaculate Conception Parish Hall is located at 715 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. For questions, please email ctdcommittee@gmail.com or call 814-226-8433 extension 101.

