Community Thanksving Dinner to Be Held on Thursday, November 23

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

ThanksgivingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 23, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall on Main Street, with both dine-in and carry-out options.

Community members interested in dining this year, RSVP here: DINE-IN

For those who are interested in the carry-out options, RSVP here CARRY-OUT.

312278602_455820496692660_3176635395709458251_n (1)

The Immaculate Conception Parish Hall is located at 715 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

For questions, please email ctdcommittee@gmail.com or call 814-226-8433 extension 101.

316185551_476280617979981_6133594144194769405_n

315952467_472893211652055_4640551836481977113_n


