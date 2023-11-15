Rita Rae Lore, 82, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, November 13, 2023, following a sudden illness.

She was born in Franklin on August 26, 1941 to the late Richard and Charlotte (Lesh) Robbins.

Rita was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School.

She completed cosmetology school and was a licensed cosmetology instructor.

Upon graduation from cosmetology school, Rita owned and operated her own shop, Rita’s Hair Fashions, in Franklin.

She then worked as a hairdresser for various shops in the Franklin area.

Rita was a member of the Diamond United Methodist Church for many years.

Following her move to Oil City, she became an active member of the Second Presbyterian Church, where she held various positions including Elder.

She greatly enjoyed singing and was always a member of the choir in her churches.

She was a 25 year member of the Allegheny Sounds Chorus and served as their President from 1994-1999.

She also sang in the Venango Chorus for several years.

Following her retirement from hairdressing, she worked at Slater Framing in Franklin, where she enjoyed the artistic aspects of the job.

Rita enjoyed art, pencil drawing, and watercolor painting.

She also enjoyed traveling, and had great memories from her 2008 trip to Ireland with her longtime friend, Judy Slater.

Rita enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In her later years, she very much enjoyed working for the residents at Oakwood Heights in the cafeteria, and teaching Bible study.

She is survived by her former spouse, Rodger G. Lore of Franklin; two children, Richard A. Lore and his wife Kathleen of Pittsburgh, and Vikki E. Kelly of Titusville; four grandchildren, R. Harrison Lore and wife Danielle, Katelyn M. Lore, Ashley Kelly, and Zachery Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree Soliwoda and Zaphyre “Zappy” Rowyn Hayze Kelly.

Also surviving is her brother, Dr. Richard Robbins and his wife Ellen; and two nieces, Erin Conley and husband T.J., and Laura Curl and husband Chad.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Friday (Nov. 17) from 5 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Visitation on Saturday (Nov. 18) will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. in the Second Presbyterian Church, 111 Reed Street in Oil City, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

