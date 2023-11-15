4th Annual Tri-State APEX Accelerator Mega-Matchmaker Event Set for December 5th & 6th
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The 4th annual Tri-State APEX Accelerator Mega-Matchmaker (TSAAMMM) is an event that brings government buyers together with small businesses.
APEX Accelerators from New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio have joined together again to provide this great opportunity which is known as one of the largest online procurement events in this tri-state region.
This 2-day event is a quick and easy way to meet potential government buyers virtually in 15-minute virtual meetings.
Who should attend?
- Small Businesses with a Viable Product or Service – highly recommend attending one of the PREP sessions to prepare if your company is new to these types of events.
- Government Agencies – Federal, State, and Local, Small Business Offices
- Large Prime Government Contractors
- Business Resources within the 3-States
Current List of buyers attending this year:
- Defense Logistics Agency
- Lockheed Martin
- Department of Veteran Affairs
- Air Force
- Battelle
- NASA
- BAE Systems
- Naval Nuclear Laboratory
- Missile Defense Agency
- Mascaro Constructions
For a complete list, please visit: www.tri-state-ptac-mega-matchmaker.com
Training Sessions:
Attendees will also have the opportunity to listen in on multiple training sessions covering various government contracting topics presented by subject matter experts.
- How to Do Business with Lockheed Marting
- How to Do Business with Air Force Material Command
- DoD Cybersecurity Panel Discussion
See www.tri-state-ptac-mega-matchmaker.com for a complete agenda.
To learn more and register for the event visit: www.tri-state-ptac-mega-matchmaker.com
Meeting request lines will be open soon and it is highly recommended you reach out to your local APEX Accelerator to gain information and resources to prepare for these meetings.
Register here to join one of our PREP Sessions.
You can connect with the Northwest Commission APEX Accelerator by visiting: https://northwestpa.org/business_development/government_contracting/index.php
