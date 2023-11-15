Clarion Rotary Hears Presentation Regarding Foxburg Country Club 1887 Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Larry Adams of the Foxburg Country Club 1887 Project recently spoke at the Clarion Rotary.

Clarion County boasts a true American treasure, The Foxburg Country Club, which is the oldest American golf club in continuous operation.

While on a visit to St. Andrews in 1874, Joseph Mickle Fox was inspired to bring the game of golf to Foxburg.

The Foxburg Golf Preservation Group is seeking to rehabilitate the old golf course to its original state through private donations and grants.

More can be learned about this initiative at www.1887project.org.

Learn more about Foxburg Country Club at www.foxburgcountryclub.com.

