SPONSORED: Patton Financial Advising: You’ve Received an Inheritance, Now What?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: You’ve Received an Inheritance, Now What?
If you’ve recently received an inheritance, you may be facing many important decisions. Receiving an inheritance might promote spending without planning, but don’t make any hasty decisions. Here are some suggestions that could help you manage your inheritance.
Identify a team of trusted professionals
Tax laws can be complicated, so you might want to consult with professionals who are familiar with assets that transfer at death. These professionals may include an attorney, an accountant, and a financial and/or insurance professional.
Consider tax consequences
While you might not owe income taxes on the assets you inherit, your income tax liability may eventually increase, particularly if the assets you inherit generate taxable income. For instance, distributions you receive from inherited tax-qualified plans such as 401(k)s or IRAs will likely increase your taxable income.
Also, your inheritance may increase the size of your estate to the point where it may be subject to state and/or federal transfer (estate) taxes at your death. You might need to consider ways to help reduce these potential taxes.
Read The Full Article Here: You’ve Received an Inheritance, Now What?
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.