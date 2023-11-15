Pheasants Forever Chapter Holds 7th Annual Veterans Pheasant Hunt in New Bethlehem
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Pheasants Forever North Central PA #630 held their 7th Annual Veterans Pheasant Hunt on November 1st through November 3rd at Delp’s Hunting Grounds in New Bethlehem, Pa.
The event was attended by over 300 active and retired military veterans including one WWII veteran and four Korean War veterans.
In addition to a fully-guided hunt with bird dogs, the veterans were treated to a catered meal, door prizes, ammo, and a sweatshirt/hat. The hunt was made possible by members and friends of the chapter as well as donations made throughout the year by many local organizations. Help was also provided by the Redbank Valley Outdoor Club and many other volunteers.
This year’s hunt was in memory of Nicky Leigey who was a very active member of the chapter as well as a veteran herself.
