 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Who Is Dubrook, Inc.?

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

lined up trucks (1)Have you spotted the red, white, and blue mixer trucks out and about? You might be wondering who Dubrook is and what exactly the company has to offer.

DuBrook has seven PennDot-approved ready-mix concrete plants in Western Pennsylvania. These plants have supplied concrete for highway, commercial, industrial, and residential projects since 1946.

Additionally, DuBrook offers concrete construction supplies, such as ready-mix concrete, limestone, gravel, sandstone, packaged cement, and concrete supplies. DuBrook also produces concrete septic tanks and precast concrete inlet boxes, along with other precast concrete products.

dubrook truck

With seven plant locations throughout Western, Pennsylvania, DuBrook can deliver concrete to you using their fleet of front discharge mixers. Their locations include Bradford, Butler, Clarion, DuBois, Evans City, Meadville, and St. Mary’s.

No concrete project is too big or too small for DuBrook. Call them for your next concrete project! Learn more about DuBrook by visiting them online at dubrookinc.com or stop by one of their locations.

our locations - map (1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.