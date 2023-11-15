State Police Receive Nearly $6M in Federal Grants to Combat Illegal Drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. – State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris announced on Monday that his department received two federal grants totaling more than $5.9 million to combat the distribution of controlled substances in Commonwealth communities.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) awarded the PSP a grant of $3,986,394 under its Anti-Heroin Task Force program (AHTF) and $1,941,62 under its Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP).

“Troopers regularly come face-to-face with the toll of illegal drugs on our communities, from overdoses to drug-related crime,” Colonel Paris said. “These funds will aid our efforts to identify the criminals who manufacture illicit drugs and the dealers who distribute them.”

The AHTF program provides funds to state law enforcement agencies with high rates of primary treatment admissions for heroin and other opioids. CAMP provides funding to states with high seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory waste dumps.

State Police will utilize the grants to locate and investigate illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, as well as the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids. Training included in the award allows PSP to enhance the safety of troopers who respond to, dismantle, and dispose of illegal drug laboratories discovered in the Commonwealth.

Troopers seized $65.4 million worth of illegal drugs in 2022, including $7.5 million in fentanyl, $6.9 million in methamphetamine, and $2 million in heroin. From January 1 to September 30, 2023, State Police seized over $52.2 million in illegal drugs, including $3.5 million in fentanyl, $4.7 million in methamphetamine, and $928,000 in heroin.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

