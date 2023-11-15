Tharan Steps Down from Commissioner Chairmanship Folllowing November Vote

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ted Tharan, Chairman of the Clarion County Commissioners, said Tuesday that he was stepping down from the position of chair because he felt that some voters in the recent election were sending a message that they did not like his performance.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius.)

Tharan easily won reelection, capturing 4,854 votes, according to unofficial results. Wayne Brosius was the top Republican vote-getter with 5,788 votes or 36.45 percent of all votes compared to Tharan’s 30.57 percent.

Braxton White was third with 2,625 votes to serve as a new commissioner.

“I’ll be stepping down as chairman,” Tharan said. “After the recent election. It’s obvious to me that most people wanted someone else there, so I will be stepping down as chairman. Mr. Brosius is the vice chair, and he will run the meetings the rest of the year until a new board is set and then officers elected.

“When a thousand people decide they think someone else should do it, I will go along with their wishes. A chairman does not have to be the top vote-getter. A thousand votes….a lot of people don’t want to change. Elections do have consequences.”

Tharan admitted he had a good time as chair, and a lot was accomplished in the last eight years. Tharan said a chairman’s job is to come up with ideas, figure out the cost, figure out how you’ll pay for them, then present them to the other board members, get approval, and then finish those projects and see them through to the end.

“There’s a lot of people that didn’t like what’s happened in the last eight years, so I’m willing to make that change,” Tharan said.

Brosius disagreed.

He stated that he thought voters elect three people.

“I don’t think people were out there trying to elect the chairman,” Brosius said. “It’s just how the numbers came out.”

Tharan was proud of his accomplishments during his two terms.

“Not many counties that run eight years put money in savings,” Tharan continued. “We had a million and a half when we started eight years ago, and now there is $8 million and no tax increase or borrowed money.

“It’s because we work together. We’ve improved the county facilities immensely and added new ones. How long have they been trying to do a 9-1-1 Center? Well, you now have one of the nicest ones in the state for our county size.”

A reorganization meeting will likely be held on January 2 where commissioners are expected to select a chairman, vice chairman, and treasurer. A chief clerk, a solicitor, a county engineer, and board assignments will also be set.

No other action can be taken at this meeting.

