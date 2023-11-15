Troopers Investigating Theft of Memorial Bench in Forest County

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a reported theft of a memorial bench in Forest County.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, November 15, troopers received a report of theft that occurred on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a concrete memorial bench was stolen sometime between 1:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3, and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 5.

The stolen item is described as a three-piece white concrete memorial bench.

The victims are a 63-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Tionesta.

This investigation is ongoing.

