Troopers Investigating Theft of Memorial Bench in Forest County

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carGREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a reported theft of a memorial bench in Forest County.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Wednesday, November 15, troopers received a report of theft that occurred on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a concrete memorial bench was stolen sometime between 1:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3, and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 5.

The stolen item is described as a three-piece white concrete memorial bench.

The victims are a 63-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Tionesta.

This investigation is ongoing.


