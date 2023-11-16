20-Foot Tree Arrives at Veterans Park in Clarion; Light-Up Night Scheduled for Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Clarion as volunteers have begun decorating a nearly 20-foot tree that was delivered to Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

The tree, which was donated by C&A Trees, was delivered around 9:00 a.m. by Andy Griebel of Griebel Gas & Oil Inc., who also delivered the tree last year.

The tree will be decorated throughout the day on Wednesday with the help of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #066 and VFW Auxiliary 2145.

“I think it’s important to show our support and respect for the veterans, active military, and first responders for everything they have done and still do for us,” organizer Sue Schmader told exploreClarion.com.

Clarion Light-Up Night is set for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and even an elf will arrive to greet the children with candy canes and other holiday treats.

Forty trees are also being donated to line Main Street, each separately decorated by the donator of the tree, which ranges from businesses, families, non-profit groups, and other community members and organizations.

The trees along Main Street, which were provided by John Daugherty of Irish Acres Tree Farm in Knox, must be decorated in honor of any branch of the military, first responders, or “patriotically,” Schmader said.

Students from Clarion Area High School and Keystone High School are assisting in tree decoration as part of their community service requirements. Also, students from Clarion-Limestone are creating 3D ornaments.

“We really want to thank C&A Trees, Griebel Gas & Oil, and the Clarion County maintenance department for all their help,” Schmader noted. “Three of (the maintenance workers) were there all day helping us put this together and get things up.”

The tree will come down on January 7.

