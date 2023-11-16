7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday
Rain. High near 59. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night
A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Rain. High near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
